Pune: Pastor, Associates Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law For Allegedly Claiming Prayers Can Cure Cancer | Sourced

Pune: In a significant action under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, Kondhwa Police have registered a case against a pastor and seven to eight associates for allegedly claiming that prayers could cure serious diseases such as cancer and tumours.

The complaint was filed by Bhagyashree Suryakant Mohite (32), a resident of Yerawada and a member of the anti-superstition organisation Andhashraddha Nirmulan Mission. Based on her complaint, police booked Pastor Kenneth Paul Silve, a resident of Queens Town, Bijlinagar Road, Chinchwad, along with his associates.

According to police, the incident took place on June 14 at around 1.30 pm at Jesus Is Lord Church in Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa, where nearly 300 to 400 men, women and children had gathered.

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Mohite stated that she had earlier come across videos on a YouTube channel named “Kenneth Silve Ministries Gospel and Worship”, where the pastor allegedly claimed to cure incurable diseases through prayer. To verify the claims, she and her friend Nisha Vinu Waghire (27) visited the church.

At the entrance, volunteers allegedly asked them to fill out a form and offered a small plastic bottle for Rs 20, claiming that the liquid inside could cure all illnesses if mixed with water and consumed, or applied to affected body parts, including lumps or tumours.

During the gathering, Pastor Silve allegedly told attendees to place their right hand on the diseased part of their body and claimed that God would cure cancer, tumours and other ailments. He also narrated an instance of a child recovering from fever after prayer.

When Mohite began recording the proceedings on her mobile phone, several women volunteers allegedly stopped her, pushed her and deleted the recorded videos from her phone.

After receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas visited the spot. Police have registered an offence under the provisions of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, and further investigation is underway.