Pune: QR Codes Mandatory On All Official Hoardings From May 27 | File Photo

In a move aimed at increasing transparency and curbing unauthorised hoardings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for all authorised advertisement boards within city limits to display QR codes from May 27.



The directive has been issued by PMC’s Licensing and Sky Signs Department in accordance with the Maharashtra Government’s Advertisement Control Rules dated May 9, 2022.



Under the new system, each licensed billboard will carry a clearly visible QR code in the lower right corner. Citizens will be able to scan the code on a mobile phone and access details about the hoarding’s permissions, renewals, ownership, and license validity online.





According to PMC officials, the initiative is designed to make information on outdoor advertisements easily accessible to the public while also helping identify unauthorised hoardings.



The QR codes will be generated through the Information and Technology Department. Hoardings without QR codes, those displaying incomplete or inaccessible information upon scanning, or those lacking mandatory information boards on their frames will be treated as unauthorised and face action from the civic body.



The civic administration has also made it clear that any changes in information linked to the QR code will require prior permission and remain under the control of the Information and Technology Department.





PMC has said the rules will be enforced strictly after the deadline. Assistant Commissioners of regional offices have been empowered to take action against violations, while negligence in enforcement may invite action against concerned officials as well.



The order has been issued by Additional Commissioner (E) Prajit Nair, while Deputy Commissioner of the License and Sky Signs Department Madhav Jagtap said the measure would strengthen regulation and accountability in the city’s outdoor advertising system.