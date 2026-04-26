Pune: Heat Intensifies As Day Temperature Touches 40.9°C, Yellow Alert In Place | Representative image

Pune: The city witnessed a sharp rise in temperature on Saturday, with the maximum reaching 40.9 degrees Celsius, while Lohegaon recorded an even higher 42.4 degrees Celsius, and Shivajinagar recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius. The heat was intense from the morning, and night temperatures also remained above normal.

In the past two days, both Pune city and the nearby parts of the district have seen a steady increase in temperature. On Thursday, the maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees. Though Friday afternoon saw some cloud cover, the heat remained high. The minimum temperature at night rose by around 3.5 degrees above normal and was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Pune for the next two days. Officials said temperatures are likely to remain high, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is also a chance of light rain along with thunder and lightning.

Rising temperatures have started affecting health across the state, including Pune. Officials said there is a suspected heat-related death, but confirmation will be made after medical examination. Cases of heatstroke are being reported from several districts, including Pune.

Health authorities have urged citizens to take precautions. People are advised to drink enough water, eat light meals, and avoid stepping out in the afternoon heat. Doctors have also suggested seeking immediate medical help if symptoms of heatstroke appear.

With temperatures expected to rise further, officials have warned residents to remain careful in the coming days.