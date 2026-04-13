Pune Pushes For Electric, Gas Cremations To Cut Air Pollution

Pune Pushes For Electric, Gas Cremations To Cut Pollution | swargayatraa.com

In a move aimed at reducing air pollution and promoting environmental conservation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to opt for eco-friendly cremation methods such as electric and gas-based crematoriums.

Traditional wood-based cremations release large amounts of carbon emissions, smoke and particulate matter into the atmosphere, contributing to respiratory illnesses, heart diseases and other health issues. In contrast, electric and gas cremation methods significantly reduce pollution levels and help improve air quality.

These modern systems also help lower the carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, they are more energy-efficient and complete the cremation process in a shorter duration, typically within two to three hours.

Conventional cremation requires approximately 300 to 350 kilograms of wood per body, leading to large-scale deforestation. The use of electric or gas-based facilities eliminates this need, thereby supporting tree conservation efforts.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer at PMC, said that the civic body has already made electric and gas cremation facilities available at multiple crematoriums across the city. “To encourage citizens, these services are being provided free of cost. Currently, around 51% of cremations in Pune are carried out using electric and gas systems,” he said.

The PMC has also prepared a list of crematoriums equipped with such facilities along with their addresses. To improve accessibility, QR codes will be introduced, enabling citizens to easily locate these cremation centres.

The initiative is being implemented under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE) mission. Citizens have been urged to support the campaign by choosing environmentally responsible cremation methods.

Welcoming the move, Sharmila Deo, Senior Program Associate, Parisar, said that eco-friendly cremation facilities are essential for protecting public health. “Open wood burning causes significant pollution, which adversely impacts citizens’ health. Once people are aware of these facilities, they will be able to use them more easily,” she added.