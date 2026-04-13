Attention! Major Water Cut In Pune On April 16 For Urgent Maintenance Work - Check If Your Area Will Be Affected | Representative Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a major water supply shutdown across large parts of the city on Thursday, April 16, to carry out urgent maintenance and repair work in the water distribution system.

According to officials from the Water Supply Department, essential electrical, pumping and infrastructure-related repairs will be undertaken at several key installations, including the New and Old Parvati Water Purification Centres, Vadgaon Water Centre, Warje Water Centre, Lashkar Water Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station, and multiple storage tanks and booster pumping stations. Critical facilities such as the Khadakwasla Jackwell and Bhama Askhed Water Centre will also undergo maintenance during this period.

As a result, water supply in areas dependent on these systems will remain completely shut from 12pm on Wednesday, April 15, to 12pm on Thursday, April 16. Civic officials have also cautioned that the water supply on Friday, April 17, is likely to be delayed and available at low pressure as the system resumes normal operations.

Which areas will be affected?

The shutdown will impact a wide stretch of the city, including central areas such as Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Nana Peth, Bhawani Peth and Somwar Peth, as well as residential localities like Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, Mukund Nagar and Salisbury Park.

Several parts of Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje Malwadi, Baner, Balewadi, Aundh and Pashan in the western suburbs will also face disruption.

In the southern belt, areas such as Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa, Ambegaon and Yewalewadi will be affected, while eastern localities, including Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri, Tingre Nagar and Dhanori will also experience water cuts.

Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Manjari and adjoining areas are also among those expected to face disruption, along with key city zones like Shivajinagar, Deccan, Swargate, Camp and Koregaon Park.

In addition, tanker water supply in some peripheral areas will remain suspended during the shutdown period. The civic body has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully. Officials emphasised that the maintenance work is necessary to strengthen the city’s water infrastructure and ensure a more reliable supply in the future.