Pune Traffic Alert: All You Need To Know About Road Closures And Diversions For Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14 | Sourced

Pune: Large gatherings are expected across Pune on April 14, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In view of this, the city traffic police have announced detailed road closures, diversions and parking restrictions to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement.

According to the police, processions will take place at key locations including Pune Station, Arore Tower Chowk and Vishrantwadi Chowk. Traffic restrictions will be in force from 6 am until the end of the celebrations.

In the Pune Station and Collector Office areas, several routes will be closed or diverted. Traffic from Shaheer Amar Sheikh Chowk towards Maldhakka Chowk will be diverted. Vehicles from RTO Chowk heading towards Maldhakka will also be rerouted. Traffic from GPO Chowk towards Boalhai Chowk will not be allowed and will be diverted via alternative junctions. Movement from Pune Station Chowk towards Maldhakka Chowk will remain closed, with vehicles directed through Alankar Chowk.

Similarly, traffic from Narpatgiri Chowk and Banerji Chowk towards key junctions will be diverted through internal roads. Access routes around Sassoon Hospital will remain open only for emergency services. Authorities have ensured that ambulances and other essential service vehicles will not be affected.

Strict parking restrictions will be enforced in these areas. Roads between Maldhakka Chowk, Boalhai Chowk, Pune Station, GPO Chowk and nearby junctions have been declared no-parking zones. Citizens have been asked to use designated parking spaces such as the SSPMS ground near RTO, Pune Station parking areas and other identified locations.

In the Arore Tower area, traffic from Dr Coyaji Road towards Nehru Chowk will be diverted at Teen Hathi Chowk. Vehicles heading towards Arore Tower from ISKCON Temple Chowk will not be allowed and will be rerouted. Traffic from Nehru Chowk towards Teen Hathi Chowk will also be restricted, with diversions through Kirad Chowk and other internal roads. Movement from Nana Chowk towards Arore Tower will be stopped and redirected.

Parking will also be restricted on roads connecting Arore Tower, Teen Hathi Chowk and Nana Chowk. Visitors have been advised to use parking spaces along Tarapore Road and nearby streets.

In the Vishrantwadi area, major restrictions will be placed on traffic coming from Pune city towards Bopkhel, Dighi, Bhosari and Alandi. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed beyond certain points and will be diverted earlier. Smaller vehicles like cars and rickshaws will also face restrictions near Vishrantwadi Chowk and will be redirected through alternate routes such as Ganesh Nagar and Lohegaon.

Police have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in these areas and follow the diversions. They have also asked the public to cooperate to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Officials said these temporary measures are necessary to handle the large turnout and maintain order across the city during the event.