Pune: Punjab National Bank Opens New Branch At Baramati MIDC

Punjab National Bank Opens New Branch At Baramati MIDC | Sourced

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has expanded its presence in Baramati with the inauguration of its new branch at the MIDC area. The branch was inaugurated by Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Head, Mumbai Zone; Rajendra Pawar, Chairman and Managing Director of Baramati Agro Ltd.; and Devendra Singh, Circle Head, Pune.

Several industrialists and prominent citizens of Baramati, including Dhananjay Jamdar, Subhash Kore and Ravindra Kamble, attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Devendra Singh said PNB is India's first Swadeshi bank, founded by Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai with the vision of strengthening the financial capabilities of Indian citizens and empowering entrepreneurs and farmers. He said the new branch would cater to the banking needs of industries, businesses and the agricultural sector in the region. He also highlighted the vision of PNB Managing Director Ashok Chandra to expand customer-centric banking services across the country.

Rajendra Pawar congratulated the bank on the inauguration and extended his best wishes for the branch's success. Deepak Kumar Srivastava informed attendees that PNB operates more than 10,000 branches nationwide, including 418 in the Mumbai Zone and 69 in the Pune Circle. The new facility is PNB's third branch in Baramati.

Emphasising the bank's commitment to customer service, Srivastava said customers are the true ambassadors of the institution and urged local businesses and residents to take advantage of the bank's services.

An MSME outreach camp was also organised on the occasion, benefiting more than 50 customers. Nilesh Khade, Senior Branch Manager, delivered the vote of thanks.

Read Also Pune: PMC To Set Up Dedicated CSR Cell For Transparent Fund Management

The event was coordinated with the support of Mohammad Imran, Assistant General Manager, MCC Pune; Rohit Jain, Assistant General Manager, CAC Pune; Dharmendra Kumar Srivastava; and the officers and staff of the Baramati MIDC branch.