Pune: PMC To Set Up Dedicated CSR Cell For Transparent Fund Management | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will establish a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cell to ensure more effective, transparent and accountable utilisation of CSR funds received from industries, institutions and donors.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the civic administration has been directed to identify office space for the cell within eight days and appoint a dedicated nodal officer to oversee its functioning.

Bhimale said the civic body currently does not have a consolidated and updated record of CSR funds, making it difficult to systematically plan and utilise financial contributions received from various organisations. Once operational, the new cell will facilitate the mobilisation and allocation of CSR funds for projects related to public health, education, municipal schools and other civic initiatives.

The proposed cell will maintain detailed records of the availability, utilisation and balance of CSR funds. It will also compile information on environmental compensation and other penalty amounts collected by the civic body.

According to Bhimale, several construction projects have been penalised with environmental compensation running into crores of rupees for violating environmental norms. The new mechanism will document how these funds have been utilised and maintain a comprehensive record of both receipts and expenditure under CSR as well as Environmental Compensation (EC) funds.

He said the initiative is expected to improve transparency in the management of these funds and ensure their effective utilisation for social welfare and infrastructure development projects across the city.