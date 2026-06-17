Pune-Nashik Rail Link Resolved With Revised Via-Shirdi Alignment, Work Begins On Several Sections

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | IANS

Pune, Jun 17: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the long-pending Pune-Nashik rail connectivity issue has been resolved with a revised alignment and work has already commenced on some sections of the project.

The revised train link will be via Ahilyanagar and temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra after the originally proposed direct route was found to be technically unviable due to concerns related to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) installed near Narayangaon in Pune district, he said.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony of a new Pune-Sainagar Shirdi train, Vaishnaw noted substantial portions of the Nashik rail project have already been sanctioned and work has commenced on some sections.

"The Pune-Nashik (rail link) issue has been resolved. It is now clear that the direct route is technically not possible. The route will be Pune-Ahilyanagar-Shirdi-Nashik," the minister said.

He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the revised alignment has been prepared and several components of the project have received approvals.

"Large parts of the project have been sanctioned and work has started on some sections. We will get the benefits very soon," Vaishnaw maintained.

The minister highlighted the revised alignment would ensure travel time comparable to that of the originally proposed direct route while significantly reducing costs.

"The Nashik-Shirdi section through Sainagar Shirdi will have a double line capable of speeds up to 160 kmph. Then there will be Shirdi-Ahilyanagar and Ahilyanagar-Pune sections. The time taken will be almost similar to the direct route, but at a much lower cost," he stated.

According to Vaishnaw, the earlier proposal was estimated to cost around Rs 35,000 crore, while the revised alignment could be completed at nearly one-third of that amount.

The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project was originally conceived as a direct link between Maharashtra's two major industrial and educational hubs, with trains expected to operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph.

However, the original alignment passing through Narayangaon faced objections from the scientific community as it ran close to the GMRT, one of the world's largest radio telescope facilities operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA).

Scientists had warned that electromagnetic interference from railway operations could adversely affect the observatory's sensitive astronomical research. Subsequently, the Departments of Atomic Energy and Science and Technology advised the Railways against the original alignment.

In December last year, Vaishnaw informed Parliament that the alignment had been revised following consultations with the Maharashtra government and public representatives to avoid the GMRT zone.

The new route connects Pune with Ahilyanagar and Shirdi before reaching Nashik in north Maharashtra.

Vaishnaw said multiple rail projects have been taken up in the Pune region to augment capacity.

A masterplan has been designed for comprehensive augmentation of the Pune region and a lot of work was already underway on its components, the minister maintained.

"Additional platforms are being built at multiple stations in Pune city such as Khadki, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar. The Pune railway station currently has six platforms and as many more are being added," he informed.

He said work on building a mega terminal is going on at Alandi on the outskirts of Pune city.

"Earlier plan was to build the terminal at Uruli (a small station on Pune-Daund route). However, due to higher land prices, the terminal project was shifted to Alandi where Railways has significant land parcels," the minister stated.

There will be nine platforms in Alandi and the terminal will have the capacity to handle around 35 trains, he added.

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