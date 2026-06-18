AI, Cybersecurity, Innovation Take Centre Stage At IGNITE 2026 In Pune | Sourced

IGNITE 2026 – Innovation and Growth in Next-Gen Intelligent Technology and Engineering, a three-day international conference jointly organised by KJ's Educational Institutes' KJ College of Engineering and Management Research (KJCOEMR) and the IEEE Pune Section, was inaugurated in Pune on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the conference, Dr PK Sinha, former Vice-Chancellor and Director of IIIT Naya Raipur, stressed the importance of developing a research-oriented mindset and adapting to rapid technological changes. He said India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 would depend on innovation and technological transformation led by its youth.

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The inaugural ceremony was chaired by KJ Educational Institutes Founder-President Kalyan Jadhav. Among those present were SPPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, Cyber Security Corporation Chairman Dr Harold D’Costa, KJEI Managing Director Harshada Jadhav, Executive Director Maj Gen Sameer Kalla (Retd.), Technical Director Dr Ajay Phulambarkar, Principal Dr Suhas Khot and IEEE Pune Section Secretary Dr Abhijeet Khurpe.

Speakers highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, innovation and industry-academia collaboration. Dr Khot said the conference received 1,548 research paper submissions from India and abroad, of which 354 were selected after a rigorous review process. Researchers from leading institutions, including Stanford University, are participating. The conference will feature keynote sessions, paper presentations and expert discussions on emerging technologies and sustainable development.