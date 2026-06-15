Pune: Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam Honoured During Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations; Vikhe Patil Praises His Selfless Contribution To Education | Sourced

Pune: Founder Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Dr Patangrao Kadam, rendered distinguished service to the field of education by remaining steadfast in his convictions and committed to his principles despite facing numerous challenges throughout his life. The personality and values of Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam were shaped under his guidance. Carrying forward that legacy, Prof. Dr Kadam has served as an educational administrator and head of the family with humility, a strong sense of social responsibility, and an ability to bring people together. These sentiments were expressed by Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Hon. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth on Sunday (14 June) to mark the Amrit Mahotsav year of its Chancellor, Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam, a distinguished researcher, senior educationist and accomplished administrator. Prof. Dr Kadam was felicitated by Hon. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was speaking on the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Hon. Murlidhar Mohol, attended as the chief guest. Among those present were Mrs Vijayamala Kadam, Chairperson of the Bharati Vidyapeeth School Committee; Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth; Mr Anandrao Patil, Executive President of the institution; Dr Anil Patil, Organiser of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha; Dr Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University); Mr G. Jayakumar, Registrar; Dr Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Health Sciences; Dr M. S. Sagare, Joint Secretary; and Dr K. D. Jadhav.

As part of the felicitation, Prof. Dr Kadam was presented with a Lord Ganesha idol, a citation and a bouquet.

On the occasion, dignitaries also released Amritsanchay, a special commemorative volume edited by Prof. Milind Joshi and dedicated to the life and work of Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam.

Highlighting Prof. Dr Kadam’s contribution to education, Hon. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said he had worked with selflessness and detachment while embracing change in the educational sector.

“Just as a tree flourishes through careful nurturing and irrigation, Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam has made a significant contribution to the field of education,” he said.

He further observed, “Due to our increasing dependence on government grants, we are gradually forgetting our responsibilities as citizens. Today, the political system and educational administrators are failing to provide quality education to students from the most disadvantaged sections of society. In such circumstances, educational leaders, teachers and citizens must act with a strong sense of social responsibility. This will encourage even the last person in society to approach the temples of learning.”

Hon. Murlidhar Mohol said the felicitation was not merely the honouring of an individual but a celebration of values.

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“Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam has consistently worked in education with a deep sense of social commitment and duty. He has also actively contributed to numerous social initiatives. He has played a pivotal role in taking Bharati Vidyapeeth, founded through the visionary leadership of Dr Patangrao Kadam, to the national stage. The Kadam family has always nurtured relationships beyond political affiliations and ideological boundaries,” Mohol said.

Responding to the honour, Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam said, “When I look back on my life today, I realise that my feet remain firmly rooted in the soil. I regard this honour not as recognition of an individual, but as recognition of the knowledge mission that has continued through my work over the past fifty years.”

Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Although I was born in a drought-prone region to middle-class farming parents with little formal education, I developed a strong desire for learning. This inspired me to pursue my studies through the Earn and Learn Scheme at the institution founded by Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil. Rayat Shikshan Sanstha is both the birthplace of my values and my field of work, and I take immense pride in that. With the blessings of my brother, Dr Patangrao Kadam, I was able to complete my education. Through Bharati Vidyapeeth, I never compromised on maintaining high educational standards. I am a person who places faith in people, and people themselves are my greatest strength.”

Speaking about the felicitation programme, Bharati Vidyapeeth Secretary Dr Vishwajeet Kadam said, “Although this felicitation is a celebration for the entire Bharati Vidyapeeth family, it is also an emotional moment for me personally. Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam has made an extraordinary contribution to the growth of Bharati Vidyapeeth. Recognising his intelligence and passion for learning, Dr Patangrao Kadam encouraged him to pursue higher education. I take immense pride in Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam as an outstanding administrator and researcher.”

In his introductory remarks, Prof. Milind Joshi reviewed the institution’s work and highlighted the close bond shared by Dr Patangrao Kadam and Prof. Dr Shivajirao Kadam. The citation was read by Principal Dr Vivek Rankhambe, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Asmita Jagtap. The programme was compered by Ms Snehal Damle.