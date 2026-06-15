Pune To Get Water On Alternate Days; PMC Shuts Pools, Car Wash Centres And Restricts Construction Use | Representational Image

Pune: Facing declining dam reserves and uncertainty over the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a series of water conservation measures, including an alternate-day water supply across most parts of the city from Monday. The civic body has also ordered the closure of vehicle washing centres and swimming pools and prohibited the use of PMC-supplied water for construction activities.

The decision comes as water levels in the dams supplying Pune continue to remain low due to the delayed onset of the monsoon and concerns over below-normal rainfall this season. Civic officials said strict conservation measures are necessary to ensure that the available water stock lasts until August.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed housing societies to keep sewage treatment plants (STPs) operational and maximise the use of recycled water. Hotels, restaurants, hostels and commercial establishments have also been asked to reduce consumption and reuse treated grey water wherever possible. Construction sites have been instructed to use water from STPs, borewells or wells instead of civic water supplies. Authorities have warned that action will be taken against violators.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the city currently has around 5 TMC of water stored in the four major dams supplying Pune—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. Of this, only about 3 TMC is available for the city's use. She said the available water must be used carefully to avoid a severe shortage in the coming months.

The PMC currently draws around 1,550 million litres of water per day. With the alternate-day supply system, the civic body expects to reduce consumption by nearly 400 million litres daily. Officials believe this will help stretch available reserves until at least August 20 if rainfall remains below expectations.

Areas receiving water from the Bhama Askhed Dam will not be included in the current water-cut plan. According to Nagpure, residents in these areas are already facing issues due to muddy water supply, making further restrictions difficult at this stage.

The alternate-day supply will be implemented gradually and area-wise to prevent technical problems such as pipeline bursts and uneven distribution. Officials said restarting water supply after shutdowns often creates pressure-related challenges, particularly in areas located at the tail-end of the distribution network.

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The civic administration has appealed to citizens to avoid wastage and use water responsibly. Tanker operators have also been requested not to increase their rates during the period of restrictions.

The decision follows revised monsoon projections issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast seasonal rainfall at around 90 to 95 per cent of normal between June and September. Officials said the possibility of lower rainfall and the expected impact of El Niño conditions have prompted precautionary measures to safeguard Pune's water supply.