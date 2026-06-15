Vehicles Lingering Beyond 15 Minutes At Pune International Airport Could Face ₹500 Fine

Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: Pune International Airport is planning to impose a fine of Rs 500 on vehicles that remain in the drop-off area for more than 15 minutes, officials announced on Monday. The move aims to ease traffic congestion at the airport entrance and improve passenger movement.

Thousands of passengers arrive at and depart from Pune International Airport every day. A large number of vehicles also visit the airport to drop off and pick up passengers.

Airport officials say vehicles that remain in the drop-off zone for extended periods often cause traffic jams, forcing other vehicles to wait and creating congestion near the terminal.

To address the issue, the airport administration has proposed a 15-minute dwell time limit for vehicles entering the drop-off area. Vehicles exceeding the prescribed time will be fined based on their registration number.

The airport administration believes the measure will help maintain smoother traffic flow, especially during peak hours when long queues of vehicles are common at the entrance and near the terminal.

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“A proposal has been submitted regarding the implementation of a 15-minute dwell time at the airport entrance. Action will be taken after approval is received. These measures will help reduce traffic congestion in the airport area, save passengers' time, and improve overall airport management,” said Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune International Airport.