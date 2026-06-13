Pune: Entry of Heavy Vehicles Banned From June 15 To 24 To Ease Traffic Congestion | Sourced

Pune: In a bid to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow within the city, Pune District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has issued an order temporarily banning the entry of heavy, oversized and multi-axle vehicles into Pune city.

The order has been issued under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and will remain in force within the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate from midnight on June 15, 2026, until midnight on June 24, 2026.

During this period, heavy vehicles travelling through Pune towards other cities will not be permitted to enter the city limits. Authorities have designated alternative routes via Solapur, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Saswad, Chakan, Shikrapur, Talegaon, Jejuri and Supe for affected vehicles.

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The administration has clarified that vehicles required to unload or load goods within Pune, as well as those providing essential services, must obtain permission from the Pune City Traffic Branch at least 72 hours in advance. Such vehicles will be allowed to operate only between 11 pm and 6 am using the prescribed alternative routes.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, milk and agricultural produce have been exempted from the restrictions.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens and motorists to cooperate with the administration by using the designated alternative routes and supporting efforts to maintain smooth traffic movement across the city