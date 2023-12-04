Pune: Prashil Ambade Honored for Everest Base Camp Conquest |

In a notable recognition, Prashil Jaidev Ambade was felicitated for his successful expedition at the Everest Base Camp. Environmentalist Rakesh Dhotre presented the accolade in a ceremony held at Bhukum on Saturday evening. The felicitation was attended by Axis Bank Manager Dheeraj Nandanwar, Social Worker Sidhant Baban Kanake, and Pratik Ambade.

Originally hailing from Chandrapur district in Vidarbha, Prashil Ambade proudly raised the Indian Flag at the Everest Base Camp during the 13-day India-Nepal Expedition. The expedition, which included eight climbers from various states, showcased Ambade's resilience in overcoming challenges such as low air pressure, diminished oxygen levels, extensive routes, and limited water resources.

Prashil Ambade shared insights into his journey

During the felicitation, Prashil Ambade shared insights into the demanding conditions faced during the 13-day campaign. He emphasised the obstacles posed by low air pressure, oxygen scarcity, long and arduous routes, and limited water availability.

Environmental advocate Rakesh Dhotre highlighted Prashil's significant role in raising awareness about the environmental impact of melting glaciers caused by rising temperatures. Prashil's expedition to the Everest Base Camp served as a platform to inform the public about the detrimental effects of climate change. Dhotre urged people to contribute to environmental conservation by planting more trees, emphasising their crucial role in curbing temperature rise and preventing the consequences of global warming.

Expressing concern about the repercussions of deforestation, Dhotre emphasised that tree plantation is an essential measure to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.