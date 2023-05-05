Pune: Prakriti Wellness Centre inaugurated by Indian Army | PIB

Prakriti Wellness Centre was inaugurated at Pune camp, by Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Command on Thursday.

The centre is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Indian Army to promote Inner Wellness and Holistic Health through alternate healings for serving personnel, dependents & veterans of the Indian Armed Forces.

MoU between Southern Command and the National Institute of Naturopathy

The event saw an exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Southern Command and the National Institute of Naturopathy for establishing the efficient functioning of this centre. Professor Dr Satya Lakshmi, Director National Institute of Naturopathy addressed the audience and emphasised the importance of naturopathy as a potent option for medical treatment.

The facility will provide a wide range of wellness services ranging from Naturopathy treatment, Ayurvedic consultation, Organic products and with a special counter for Millet products in consonance with 2023 being observed as the International year of Millets and subsidised generic medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Programme.

The world-famous Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute has also extended support to this wellness centre in the form of assistance in providing therapies based on Iyengar Yoga.

Abhilata Iyengar of Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute was also present during the inauguration ceremony and appreciated this noble endeavour of the Indian Army towards holistic health through our ancient traditional healing system. Prakriti Wellness Centre comes as a boom for the sizable population of serving and retired personnel of all forces and their families who now have access to state of art wellness therapies.