Pune: PPG Asian Paints Launches Premium Car Detailing Service 'Cartisan' |

PPG Asian Paints, a prominent provider of automotive refinish solutions in India, has unveiled its premium car detailing and décor venture, 'Cartisan,' inaugurating its flagship center in Pune, NIBM. Recognised as the Detroit of India due to its concentration of global automobile manufacturers, Pune becomes a focal point for Cartisan's strategic entry into the automotive aesthetic domain, covering the city, its suburbs, and neighboring regions.

Cartisan aims to redefine the car detailing landscape in Pune, presenting a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance the appearance and protection of vehicles. From paint protection films and ceramic coatings to paint correction, interior cleaning, sanitisation, and anti-corrosion treatments, Cartisan's state-of-the-art centre caters to the diverse needs of car enthusiasts and owners.

"The launch of Cartisan in Pune underscores our commitment to serving the thriving automotive market in the city. Pune's position as a significant hub for the automobile industry aligns perfectly with our mission at PPG Asian Paints to provide innovative aftermarket solutions. We are dedicated to enhancing the automotive experience for enthusiasts and owners alike. Cartisan's arrival in Pune represents our commitment to elevating car care standards in Western India and reflects our vision of offering comprehensive and personalised services that resonate with the needs of this dynamic market," emphasised Jitendra Kalra, CEO, PPG Asian Paints.

Cartisan distinguishes itself by empowering car owners with a high degree of customisation, enabling them to enhance the look and feel of their vehicles based on individual preferences.

Established in February 1997, PPG Asian Paints has solidified its position as a leading supplier of paints and coatings across diverse markets, including Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinishes, Industrial, Marine, and Packaging. This Joint Venture represents a strategic collaboration between PPG Inc., the world's foremost coatings company, and Asian Paints Ltd., India's largest producer of paints and coatings.