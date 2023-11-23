Curbing Air Pollution In City: PMC Takes Action Against 6 Developers |

Addressing air pollution concerns, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) takes proactive measures, inspecting construction sites and issuing non-compliance notices to six developers, as reported by Madhav Jagtap, Head of the Environment Department.

Under the leadership of additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar, 15 teams enforce preventive measures against air pollution and combat garbage burning. In line with Bombay High Court and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directives, PMC directs its town planning department to ensure new constructions comply with MPCB guidelines. Under-construction and demolition sites must now be enclosed with wet green cloth and jute sheeting.

Mandatory water fogging at construction sites and installation of sensor-based air pollution monitors are required. Construction sites for bridges, flyovers, and elevated Metro routes must be covered with 20-foot-high sheets.

Earlier, in response to worsening air quality in neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad, the civic body had initially suspended construction activity until November 19. This measure was enforced on November 13 when the air quality index (AQI) surpassed the hazardous 300 mark.