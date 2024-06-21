 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Vishal Agarwal Granted Bail By Sessions Court
The court had heard the arguments 10 days ago and granted the bail on Friday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Vishal Agarwal Granted Bail By Sessions Court | PTI

Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile who allegedly mowed down two IT professionals with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, was granted bail by a sessions court on Friday. The court had heard the arguments 10 days ago and granted the bail on Friday.

Vishal Agrawal and his wife Shivani were arrested in the case for their suspected role in swapping blood samples of the juvenile, who according to the police, was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

"My client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency," stated Prashant Patil, Agawal's lawyer.

