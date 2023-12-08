Pune: Poona Guest House & Shinde Chhatri Commemorated With Special Postal Covers | @cpmgmaharashtra

Pune's iconic landmarks, Poona Guest House and Shinde Chhatri, were recently honoured with special postal covers during a ceremony held at the Balgandharva Art Gallery, organised by the Government of India’s Department of Post.

"We are thrilled to share the highlights of the valedictory ceremony of PUNEPEX 2023, where Ramchandra Jayabhaye, PMG, Pune Region, unveiled two exquisite Special Covers featuring 'Shinde Chhatri, Pune' & 'Poona Guest House'," Maharashtra Postal Circle shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities including Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakane, Pune's Regional Passport Officer Arjun Deore, Director of Postal Services Pune Region Simran Kaur, Shinde Chhatri Manager Yashwant Bhosale, Poona Guest House Director Kishore Sarpotdar, and other dignitaries.

"The event was a grand success, capturing moments of cultural richness and historical significance. We extend our gratitude to all the esteemed guests for their presence and support. Let's cherish these Special Covers as tokens of Pune's heritage," Maharashtra Postal Circle wrote in another post.

Celebrating the Valedictory Ceremony of PUNEPEX 2023



Know more about Poona Guest House:

Poona Guest House was established in 1935 by Nana Sarpotdar, who was a producer, actor, director and writer of silent movies. It began in order to cater to the staffers working in his movies and film studio. The following year, he expanded its services by opening a lodging facility catering to film personalities. Renowned for its Maharashtrian cuisine, Poona Guest House features special dishes like Bajirao Chiwda and Mastani Misal on its menu.

Know more about Shinde Chhatri:

Shinde Chhatri, constructed in the 18th century, serves as the final resting place of Maratha leader Mahadji Shinde, located in Wanwadi. Managed by the Scindia Devasthan Charitable Trust of Gwalior, this site boasts intricate wall carvings and a splendid iron gate. Unlike traditional Peshwa structures, the architecture here reflects influences from both Rajasthani and Anglo styles. Recent renovation efforts aimed to address roof deterioration, moss accumulation on stones, overgrowth, and the appearance of cracks in the walls, preserving the structural integrity of this historic site.