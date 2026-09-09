Pune Police Warn Strict Action Over Noise, Provocative Posts Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | Video Screengrab

Pune: With Ganeshotsav set to begin in Pune on September 14, the city police and civic administration have intensified preparations to ensure smooth celebrations, traffic management and adequate civic infrastructure. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and senior civic officials on Wednesday conducted an on-ground inspection of key areas of the city to review security arrangements and address issues faced by Ganesh mandals.

While addressing the press, Kumar said all pending issues raised by mandals would be resolved within the next two to three days. He expressed confidence that the festival would be celebrated with enthusiasm and in a peaceful atmosphere.

Kumar said, “We have reviewed the preparations for the Ganesh festival and conducted an inspection across the city. Officials from all administrative departments participated in the inspection. We will resolve all the problems faced by the mandals within the next two to three days.”

He added that traffic arrangements had also been planned, particularly in the central parts of the city, where heavy vehicles will be prohibited during the festival period. “Traffic will be properly regulated and heavy vehicles will be banned in the central areas of the city during Ganeshotsav,” he said.

The police have also issued a strict warning regarding noise pollution and the use of high-powered sound systems during processions and celebrations. Kumar said the noise limits agreed upon during discussions with Ganesh mandals and political parties would be strictly enforced.

Kumar said, “Strict implementation of the noise pollution rules will be ensured. We have held discussions with several mandals and also conducted an all-party meeting on August 22. The Ganesh mandals had clearly agreed that they would not exceed the prescribed sound limits.”

As per the agreed norms, mandals will be permitted to use four bass and four top speakers. The use of plasma speakers and pressure horns will not be permitted, and violations will invite police action. Kumar said action had already been taken against those who violated noise-related norms during Dahi Handi celebrations and that similar action would follow during Ganeshotsav.

The police have also warned against provocative or inflammatory statements on social media. “If anyone makes irresponsible statements, 100 per cent action will be taken. Everyone is requested to abide by the law and speak within its limits. If any statement is likely to create communal tension or hurt the sentiments of a section of society, the police will have to register a case,” Kumar said.