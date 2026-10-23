Pune Police Warn Against Illegal Firecrackers, Urge Citizens To Dial 112 To Report Violations | PTI Photo

Pune: With Diwali approaching, Pune Police have issued an advisory warning citizens against the unsafe and illegal use of firecrackers, including high-decibel crackers, prohibited explosive products and fireworks on public roads. The police have also laid down safety guidelines for temporary firecracker vendors, warning that violations could invite legal action.

The advisory states that temporary licences for firecracker sales will be valid from November 6 to December 5, 2026. Vendors will not be permitted to sell firecrackers after their licences expire. Any unsold stock must be returned to an authorised warehouse or a wholesale dealer holding a valid licence.

Citizens have been urged to purchase firecrackers only from authorised vendors and ensure that the products comply with applicable safety and noise standards. The sale of foreign-origin firecrackers has also been prohibited under the relevant instructions issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

According to the advisory, bursting or launching firecrackers, fireworks, fire balloons and rockets is prohibited throughout the year on public roads, streets, lanes and footpaths, as well as within 10 metres of roads, under the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Violators may face legal action under applicable laws.

The police have reiterated that noise-producing firecrackers are prohibited between 10pm and 6am. Citizens have been encouraged to use green crackers, which generally produce comparatively lower levels of noise and air pollution.

Firecrackers producing sound levels exceeding the prescribed limits are prohibited. As specified in the advisory, crackers generating noise above 125 decibels at a distance of four metres cannot be manufactured, sold or used. Restrictions also apply to loud chain crackers, with permissible sound levels varying according to the number of crackers in a series.

The use of firecrackers is prohibited in designated silence zones at all times. These include areas extending 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts.

The advisory also highlights restrictions on fireworks within 50 metres of authorised temporary firecracker stalls. Citizens and vendors have been asked to follow these rules to prevent fires, accidental explosions and injuries.

Authorities have been directed to monitor noise levels, maintain records of decibel readings where required and take appropriate action against violations. Equipment and materials involved in unlawful activities may also be seized in accordance with applicable laws.

Violations may attract action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Explosives Act, 1884, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as applicable.

Pune Police have appealed to residents to celebrate Diwali responsibly and avoid activities that could cause injuries, fires, noise pollution or inconvenience to others. Citizens have been urged to report violations to the police helpline at 112.