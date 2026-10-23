Pune: Fire Brigade Issues Diwali Safety Advisory, Cancels Staff Leave Ahead Of Festival | AI Representative

Pune: With Diwali approaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Brigade has issued a public safety advisory urging citizens to follow fire safety precautions when bursting and storing firecrackers to prevent accidents and fires during the festive season.

The Fire Brigade has urged citizens to set off firecrackers only in open, safe spaces and to avoid narrow lanes and crowded areas. Firecrackers should be kept away from flammable materials, and children must not be allowed to handle them without adult supervision.

Citizens have also been advised to avoid wearing loose-fitting or nylon clothes while bursting crackers and never carry firecrackers in their pockets. A bucket of water and a blanket should be kept nearby as precautionary measures. Burnt-out or partially ignited crackers should not be handled or relit, while firecrackers must never be held in the hand or thrown towards people or vehicles.

The department has also warned against bursting crackers near garbage storage areas and electrical distribution points. Citizens have been advised not to place firecrackers inside closed boxes, containers or earthen pots.

Fire Brigade on alert

As part of its preparedness, the Fire Brigade has cancelled the leave of its officers and personnel to ensure round-the-clock availability during the festival. Fire tenders will also patrol areas around firecracker stalls, while public announcements through megaphones will be used to spread awareness among vendors and citizens.

According to the department's data, Pune recorded 21 fire incidents during Diwali in 2021, 19 in 2022 and 35 in 2023. The number rose to 60 in 2024 before declining to 43 in 2025. The figures underline the need for caution during the festival.

Emergency helpline numbers

Citizens can contact the Fire Brigade control room at 101 or 020-2645 1707 in case of an emergency. The Disaster Management Control Room can be reached at 020-2550 1269 and 020-2550 6800.