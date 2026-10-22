Pune: 4.49 Lakh Voters to Cast Ballots in Graduate, Teacher Constituency Polls on October 23 | AI Representative

Pune: More than 4.49 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections to the Pune Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies on Friday, Oct 23.

The election administration has also set up 1,051 polling stations across Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, with polling scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm.

A total of 47 candidates are contesting from the Graduates' Constituency, while 30 candidates are in the fray for the Teachers' Constituency. According to election officials from Pune district, 4,49,959 voters are registered across the two constituencies, including 3,88,019 graduates and 61,940 teachers.

Pune Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar said, "The election machinery is prepared to conduct polling in a fair, transparent and fear-free environment." She also urged eligible voters to follow the instructions issued by the election administration to ensure that their ballot papers are considered valid.

The Graduates' Constituency has 741 polling stations, while 310 have been established for the Teachers' Constituency. In the graduates' segment, Kolhapur has the highest number of registered voters at 1,14,562, followed by Pune with 88,202, Sangli with 88,070, Solapur with 49,072 and Satara with 47,463.

For the Teachers' Constituency, Pune has 16,822 registered voters, followed by Solapur with 15,303, Kolhapur with 12,299, Satara with 9,454 and Sangli with 8,062.

The electorate also reflects a gender disparity, particularly in the Graduates' Constituency, where 2.56 lakh male voters are registered against 1.31 lakh female voters, along with 21 transgender voters.

In the Teachers' Constituency, 37,768 male voters are registered, compared with 24,164 female voters and eight transgender voters.

Around 7,500 polling personnel, including reserve staff, have been deployed for the election. Each polling station will have five personnel, comprising one presiding officer, three polling officers and one attendant.

Security and Monitoring Arrangements

Separate centres have been established in the five districts for the distribution and receipt of election materials. After polling, ballot boxes will be transported under police escort to the designated receipt centre at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Strong rooms and material management centres have been identified in each district. These include the Government Grain Warehouse at Ramwadi in Solapur, the DMG Warehouse in MIDC in Satara, Tarun Bharat Stadium in Sangli and the Government Grain Warehouse at Ramanmala in Kolhapur, apart from the Balewadi facility in Pune.

Security arrangements have been made by the district police authorities and the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur police commissionerates to maintain law and order during polling.

Resident Deputy Collectors have been appointed as nodal officers to oversee the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, while 30 flying squad teams have been deployed.

A 24-hour grievance redressal control room is functioning at the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Pune to receive complaints and monitor action taken.

District-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committees have also been established to monitor political advertisements and paid news on television and cable networks. Political advertisements require prior certification from the committees.

The Pune District Collector has additionally ordered weekly markets in several villages to remain closed on polling day. These include Asvasari Budruk and Ghedegaon in Paragaon block of Ambegaon taluka, Bavda in Indapur taluka, Rajgurunagar in Khed taluka and Lonibhapkar in Baramati taluka.

Counting on Oct 27

The counting of votes for both constituencies will take place on Tuesday, Oct 27, at the badminton hall of the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

For the Teachers' Constituency, counting will be conducted across 42 tables arranged in three rows, while 100 tables in five rows will be used for the Graduates' Constituency.