Pune: 1.17 Lakh Applications Received For Electoral Roll Claims & Objections; Hadapsar Tops With 10,506 Forms | Representative Image (AI Generated)

Pune: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Pune district has received 1,17,818 applications under Forms 6, 7 and 8 between Aug 31 and Oct 20, according to data accessed by The Free Press Journal from the Office of the District Election Officer, Pune.

Of these, Form 6 applications for inclusion of names in the electoral roll accounted for the largest share, with 83,514 applications, followed by 32,880 Form 8 applications and 1,424 Form 7 applications.

Form 6 Leads With 83,514 Applications

According to the data, Hadapsar recorded the highest overall number of applications at 10,506, followed by Shirur with 10,381 and Khed Alandi with 8,113. Junnar reported the lowest total, with 2,782 applications during the period.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pune Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar said, "The above data clearly shows how the process of SIR is ongoing. While some people have been raising their voices against SIR, expressing doubts and spreading rumours, many people have applied and are still submitting applications for claims and objections."

Form 6, used to apply for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, accounted for the largest category of applications.

Shirur recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications at 8,353, followed by Bhor at 7,558 and Hadapsar at 6,879. Khed Alandi received 6,417 applications, while Maval recorded 6,224 and Vadgaon Sheri 6,193.

Kasba Peth recorded the lowest number of Form 6 applications at 1,672, followed by Parvati with 1,820 and Junnar with 1,888.

Form 7 Objections Total 1,424

Form 7, used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion of a name from the electoral roll, accounted for 1,424 applications across the constituencies listed in the data.

Shirur recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications at 286, followed by Vadgaon Sheri with 126 and Khed Alandi with 123. Indapur and Pimpri (SC) recorded the lowest numbers, with 16 applications each.

Form 8 Applications Reach 32,880

Form 8, used for correction of electoral roll entries, shifting of residence, replacement of an elector photo identity card and other permitted changes, accounted for 32,880 applications.

Hadapsar topped this category with 3,553 applications, followed by Vadgaon Sheri with 2,754 and Chinchwad with 2,504. Bhosari recorded 1,883 applications, while Shirur had 1,742.

Daund reported the lowest number at 697, followed by Indapur with 861 and Purandar with 950.

'It Is a Two-Way Process'

Kalaskar said citizens were submitting applications, while their verification and disposal were also part of the ongoing exercise. She stressed that public participation was essential for the process to function effectively.

"Some applications have been fixed, while others are in process. Many people have also filled out the forms. There are many who have not filled out the forms, so people need to come forward and cooperate with government officers," she said.

"It is not a one-way process. It is a two-way process. Citizens need to understand this, and those spreading rumours should stop," Kalaskar added.

She said the figures covered applications received between Aug 31 and Oct 20, 2026, across the 21 Assembly constituencies listed in the district election office's data.

"The total of 1,17,818 represents applications across all three forms, rather than registrations alone," Kalaskar said.