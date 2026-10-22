Pimpri-Chinchwad: Only One Of 23 Firecracker Stall Applicants Gets Nod As PCMC Warns Of Action Ahead Of Diwali | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With Diwali approaching, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has warned firecracker sellers against setting up stalls without permission. The civic body's fire department has received 23 applications so far, but only one vendor has been granted permission, officials said on Thursday. The corporation has directed all 10 regional ward offices to inspect firecracker stalls and take action against vendors operating without the required approvals. The move comes amid concerns that unauthorised stalls could increase the risk of fires and endanger lives and property.

According to PCMC's fire department, vendors must obtain temporary permission from their respective ward offices and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department before starting sales. The civic body has also instructed its encroachment department to act against illegal stalls. Last year, only around 100 vendors obtained permission to set up firecracker stalls in the city, despite a larger number of stalls operating across Pimpri-Chinchwad. The administration has adopted a stricter approach this year, with Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Durvas warning sellers against starting business without the required approvals.

PCMC Restricts Where Firecracker Stalls Can Operate

The fire department has sent instructions to the ward officers of all 10 civic zones, from A to J, asking them to ensure that vendors follow the rules.

The department has raised concerns about stalls operating without permission and the potential fire hazards they pose. It has said that permissions are not granted for stalls in open spaces under its stated criteria. Vendors can apply for permission to operate from reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures and shops with shutters.

The civic body charges a temporary permission fee of ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, depending on the location. Durvas said the regional ward offices were processing applications and had been instructed to take action against unauthorised stalls.

“Permissions for firecracker stalls are being granted by the regional ward offices. So far, 23 people from across the city area have applied to set up firecracker stalls, out of which one has been granted permission. Instructions have been given to the encroachment department of the regional ward offices to take action if illegal firecracker stalls are set up,” he said.

He urged vendors to obtain the necessary approvals and comply with safety rules before beginning sales.

Vendors Asked to Follow Fire Safety Rules

PCMC has also issued safety instructions to prevent fire incidents at firecracker stalls. Vendors have been asked to keep sand near their stalls and ensure that water is available to tackle emergencies. The instructions reportedly require a water supply of 1,000 to 5,000 litres.

Smoking and lighting bidis or cigarettes inside stall premises have been prohibited. Vendors must also keep flammable materials away from the stalls and ensure that young children stay away from storage and sale areas.

The ward offices have been directed to inspect stalls within their jurisdictions and take legal action against vendors who have not obtained the required permissions or fire department NOC.

Unauthorised firecracker stalls have remained a concern for PCMC during previous Diwali seasons. In October 2025, the civic body took action against 15 unauthorised firecracker stalls. At that time, 90 individual stalls had received permission.

In 2024, 60 vendors had obtained permission from the civic body. A police case was registered against a vendor for allegedly selling firecrackers without permission in Mamurdi, and firecrackers worth ₹79,166 were seized.

The latest drive seeks to ensure that vendors obtain the required approvals before setting up stalls as sales gather pace ahead of Diwali. The next challenge for PCMC will be to ensure that inspections and enforcement keep pace with the arrival of unauthorised stalls across the city.