Pune: Collector Jitendra Dudi Seeks Industry Support For Chakan’s 78 Km Road Development Plan | Sourced

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has urged industries and government agencies to work together to address infrastructure challenges in the Chakan industrial area, with plans to improve 78 km of roads, strengthen drainage systems, ease traffic congestion and develop better civic amenities for workers.

At a meeting with industry representatives in Chakan on October 21, Dudi reviewed issues concerning roads, transport, water supply, parking and other infrastructure facilities. He also discussed development works proposed over the next one to two years and sought cooperation from companies to ensure their effective implementation.

Chakan is one of Pune district’s major industrial hubs, with a large number of manufacturing units and substantial daily movement of workers, employees and goods vehicles. Dudi stressed the need for coordinated planning to strengthen infrastructure and make the industrial area safer, more accessible and better equipped to support industrial growth.

Road Development and Drainage to Be Prioritised

An integrated development plan is being prepared for approximately 78 km of roads in the Chakan industrial area. The proposed works include road repairs and improvements, stormwater drainage, streetlights, footpaths, parking facilities, utility corridors and road safety measures.

The administration has also directed the concerned departments to repair potholes, improve road edges, develop footpaths and remove encroachments along roads under their jurisdiction. Traffic police and other agencies have been instructed to coordinate during construction to minimise inconvenience to commuters and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

Encroachments along natural streams, drains and water channels have contributed to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon. The administration has directed the concerned agencies to survey these areas and complete action to remove unauthorised encroachments by December 2026. Cases involving construction permissions granted by competent authorities will be examined against approved plans and applicable laws before further action is taken.

Industries Asked to Help Reduce Traffic Congestion

With an estimated four to five lakh people travelling to and from the industrial area daily, traffic congestion remains a major concern. Dudi asked companies to instruct their employees, truck drivers and logistics contractors not to park vehicles on public roads. Parking should instead be arranged at designated MIDC facilities or within company premises.

To improve public transport planning, industries have been asked to submit information within a week about employees’ residential locations, travel routes, shift timings, entry gates and the number of employees working in different shifts. The information will help the concerned authorities plan Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services according to employees’ commuting requirements.

Companies have also been encouraged to explore staggered shift timings to reduce peak-hour congestion. The proposed elevated corridor between Nashik Phata and Rajgurunagar is expected to improve regional connectivity and facilitate industrial traffic.

Workers’ Housing and Civic Amenities

The meeting also discussed proposals to develop accommodation for workers in the Chakan industrial area. The proposed facilities include hostels and one- and two-bedroom residential units, along with supporting amenities such as schools, colleges, hospitals and playgrounds.

Companies have been asked to collect information on employees interested in residential facilities and share it with the concerned authorities to help assess demand and plan the proposed housing infrastructure.

On water supply, Dudi said the necessary allocation for the industrial area had been approved. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has been directed to take steps to begin the required work on the scheme within the next four to five months.

For scientific solid waste management, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has provided approximately 36 acres of land to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the proposed facility. Once operational, gram panchayats and municipal councils in the surrounding area will be expected to transport collected waste to the facility for appropriate processing and disposal.

Industries Urged to Support Road Beautification and Safety

Dudi called on industries to contribute, wherever feasible, to the upkeep and beautification of road dividers near their premises. Companies were also encouraged to support the provision of directional signboards, public toilets, bus stops and drinking water facilities to improve public amenities across the industrial belt.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to introduce an artificial intelligence-based traffic monitoring and enforcement system to curb traffic violations and improve road safety.

Representatives of major companies, including Bridgestone India, MIRC, Sansera, Allstonings, Schindler, Škoda Auto Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra Auto Steel, Pooja Precision Engineering, Kalyani Technoforge, Inox Air Products, Electro Pneumatics, SKS Fasteners, Mungi Engineers, Huntsman Solutions, Minda Corporation, Uno Minda and Corning, attended the meeting.

Officials from the District Industries Centre, MIDC, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, PMRDA, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Labour Department, Public Works Department, Revenue Department, Police Department, PMPML and the concerned local bodies were also present.