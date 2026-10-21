Drought-Hit Students In Pune Struggle To Pay Rent, Mess Bills As Families Battle Crop Losses | Sourced

Pune: As drought scorches farmland across Maharashtra, students from farming families studying in Pune are facing a crisis far beyond the classroom. With crops drying up and agricultural incomes shrinking, many are struggling to pay room rent, mess bills, college fees and daily expenses, even as their families back home grapple with mounting losses.

For these students, the financial strain means cutting essential expenses, seeking part-time jobs and worrying about whether they can continue their education.

Shakeel Shaikh, a research scholar in the Department of Philosophy at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, "Drought has hit farmers and their children equally hard. The government should not stop at waiving examination fees but provide complete educational fee waivers, scholarships, subsistence allowances and hostel fee concessions. Crops may dry up because of drought, but students' dreams must not be allowed to wither because of financial hardship."

Ajay Bansode said declining farm incomes had made it increasingly difficult for parents to support children studying in cities such as Pune, Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Students are finding it difficult to receive money from home. To pay room rent, mess bills and college fees, many have to take up part-time jobs. The government must provide immediate financial assistance and educational concessions to students from drought-hit areas," he said.

The crisis comes as Maharashtra has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-affected following deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells. Crop losses have triggered assessments for relief, while water scarcity has added to the pressure on farming households.

Read Also Pune: MHADA Extends Housing Lottery Application Deadline To October 30

Omkar Binwade said the damage caused by successive spells of excessive rain last year and the current drought had severely weakened the agricultural economy.

"Government universities are the only means of higher education for many poor students. Even when it rains again, farming families will need months to recover. The government must move beyond assurances and take concrete steps to support students," Binwade said.

Pradyot Gaikwad echoed the demand, saying no student should be forced to abandon education because their family could no longer afford the expenses.

The state government has waived examination fees for eligible students from drought-hit talukas across 26 public universities. As of Oct 20, 2,40,365 students had benefited, including 65,200 at SPPU. The government has also directed universities to refund examination fees already collected.