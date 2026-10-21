Pune: MHADA Extends Housing Lottery Application Deadline To October 30 | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the deadline to apply for its Pune housing schemes to October 30. The extension gives applicants more time to complete their applications and submit the required documents. The earlier deadline was October 22.

The extension applies to the 15% Social Housing Scheme and the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme under the Pune Housing and Area Development Board. This is the third time MHADA has extended the application deadline, following requests from applicants and delays in document verification.

According to the figures provided, 2,11,414 people had registered for the schemes so far, while 1,41,417 applicants had paid the advance amount. The response reflects the interest in the housing schemes.

Read Also Pune: PMC Orders PMPML Depot Upgrades Ahead Of Massive Fleet Expansion

Applicants have faced delays in the verification of key documents, including domicile certificates and income certificates. These documents are checked through MahaIT after applicants upload them on the IHLMS 2.0 online portal. The delays have made it difficult for some applicants to complete the process within the earlier deadline.

With the latest extension, applicants now have until October 30 to complete the required formalities. Those who have not finished their applications can use the additional time to upload their documents and complete the verification process. Applicants are advised to submit their forms well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.