BJP Confident Of Winning Both Pune & Nagpur Seats On First-Preference Votes | Representative Image

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will win both the Pune and Nagpur seats in the upcoming teachers' constituency elections through first-preference votes, with party leaders claiming to have reached out to voters across the region.

Speaking about the alliance's campaign, BJP general secretary Rajesh Pande said, "We have communicated with every voter and reached out to everyone. All our leaders have toured Western Maharashtra to strengthen the campaign. We expect 100% voting this time and are confident that both seats will be won through first-preference votes."

Pande said the Mahayuti alliance was contesting the elections together, with seats allocated among its constituent parties.

"Amravati has been allotted to Shiv Sena, Marathwada to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while Pune and Nagpur have BJP candidates," he said.

Mahayuti candidate Kaustubh Gawade also asserted that he was the alliance's official nominee and expressed confidence in his victory.

"I am the official candidate of the Mahayuti alliance. I do not know who has supported whom, but I am receiving a good response from voters. I will win as the Mahayuti candidate," Gawade said.

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Responding to questions about the Gokul cooperative institution, Gawade said its elections should not be compared with the teachers' constituency elections.

"Gokul is a cooperative institution, and its election is different from this one. This is an election for teachers, and the demands and issues here are different," he said.

On the controversy surrounding the age-limit criteria for the election, Gawade dismissed the criticism, alleging that the opposition had raised the issue because it had no other substantial points to target the alliance.