Pune: 96% Farmers Consent To Purandar Airport Land Acquisition, Dissenters Face Compulsory Acquisition, Says Collector Jitendra Dudi | FPJ Photo

Pune: Nearly 96% of farmers have given their consent for land acquisition for the proposed Purandar airport, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday.

He said the remaining land would be acquired through the compulsory acquisition process if farmers failed to give their consent, while additional rehabilitation and development benefits would be available only to those who agreed to the acquisition.

Dudi said the administration had maintained continuous communication with farmers since the process began on May 7, helping secure consent from a majority of landowners. He added that the process had been completed for those who had agreed to the acquisition.

"Because we maintained continuous dialogue with the farmers, we have received consent from 96% of them. The response has been encouraging since the first day of the process," Dudi said.

Some farmers had approached the Bombay High Court, raising concerns over technical aspects of the project and the compensation and land acquisition process. According to Dudi, the court delivered its verdict on Sept 21, ruling in favour of the state government and upholding the technical decisions and the land acquisition procedure.

Following the court's decision, the administration granted an additional 20 days to farmers who had not yet given their consent, allowing them another opportunity to participate in the consent-based acquisition process.

Dudi said farmers who consent to the acquisition would receive benefits beyond monetary compensation. These include a developed plot equivalent to 10% of the acquired land, employment at the airport for eligible family members and benefits under employment guarantee provisions, including 700 days of assistance to be provided within 500 days, as explained by the administration.

"Those who give their consent will be eligible for the additional benefits offered under the project, including 10% developed land. These benefits will not be available to those who do not consent to the acquisition," he said.

"The administration will proceed with compulsory land acquisition for those who continue to withhold consent," Dudi indicated.

He said the government had provided opportunities for farmers to participate voluntarily and that the acquisition process would now move forward in accordance with the applicable procedure.