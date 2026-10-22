Pune: Hadapsar Gliding Centre Set For Major Revamp; Heliport, Adventure Sports Facilities Planned | Sourced

Pune: Pune's historic Hadapsar Gliding Centre could soon evolve into a major destination for aviation enthusiasts, with plans to introduce a modern heliport, aerial adventure sports and an aviation gallery at the sprawling 250-acre site. The proposed redevelopment aims to expand the facility beyond conventional gliding and potentially establish Pune as a hub for recreational aviation activities.

The gliding centre, considered the only facility of its kind in the country, has been transferred from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The authority has initiated work on a detailed project report (DPR), which is now in its final stages.

The proposed development could open up the premises for a range of aviation-related activities. Apart from gliding, the plans under consideration include a modern heliport and facilities for aerial adventure sports. Paramotoring, an activity involving a motor-powered paraglider, is also among the possibilities, given the availability of a large, flat open space at the site.

The proposed aviation gallery could further enhance the centre's appeal by providing visitors with an opportunity to explore aviation history and related developments. However, the final mix of facilities will be determined after the DPR is completed and the proposed utilisation of the land is finalised.

Gliding Operations Unlikely to Face Major Hurdles

Hadapsar Gliding Centre is located outside the funnel zone of Pune Airport, which is expected to minimise the impact of the proposed recreational aviation activities on regular flight operations.

Glider flights at the centre are currently subject to an altitude limit of approximately 3,000 feet. During helicopter movements, the air traffic control room issues instructions to glider pilots regarding their direction and altitude to ensure operational safety.

The proposed expansion will require appropriate planning and coordination to ensure that the new activities can operate without compromising aviation safety.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the transfer of the land to AAI had been completed and the DPR was nearing completion.

"The land of the Hadapsar Gliding Centre has been transferred from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to the Airports Authority of India. The DPR is in its final stages. Only after its completion will it be possible to determine how the land will be utilised. A heliport and other facilities will also be considered," Mohol said.

The completion of the DPR is expected to provide greater clarity on the project's scope and future use of the premises. Until then, the heliport, adventure sports facilities and aviation gallery remain proposals under consideration rather than confirmed developments.