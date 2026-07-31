Pune Police Step Up Anti-Drug Drive; Court Orders Addict To Rehab | AI generated

Pune: The Pune City Police have intensified their anti-narcotics campaign under the 'Drug-Free Pune' initiative, combining strict enforcement against drug traffickers with rehabilitation measures for drug users. Officials said the city has registered 162 cases under the NDPS Act in 2026, arrested 283 accused, and seized narcotics and related property worth ₹11.28 crore.

In a significant development, the Nanded City Police Station registered a case (Crime No. 216/2026) under Sections 8(c) and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in which the accused admitted to consuming drugs and expressed willingness to undergo treatment. Based on a report submitted under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, the concerned court directed the accused to undergo treatment at a de-addiction centre.

The court has also instructed the authorities to submit monthly progress reports on the accused's treatment, along with a final compliance report upon completion of rehabilitation. According to Pune Police, this is the first such case within the Pune City Police Commissionerate and possibly the first instance in Maharashtra where a court has ordered rehabilitation under Section 64A of the NDPS Act.

Alongside enforcement, Pune Police said they are focusing on rehabilitation and public awareness to curb drug abuse. During July 2026, the commissionerate registered 138 cases related to drug consumption and has been encouraging addicts to seek treatment and rehabilitation as permitted under the law.

To dismantle organised narcotics networks, Pune Police are also initiating preventive detention proceedings against habitual drug traffickers under the PIT NDPS Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Officials said stringent legal action against repeat offenders will continue.

As part of its awareness campaign, Pune Police organised the 'Secure Horizon for Youth' programme at Ganesh Kala Krida Kendra, Nehru Stadium, Swargate, on July 16, 2026. More than 3,000 representatives, including school and college principals, teachers, and management committee members, attended the event. The programme focused on educating stakeholders about the harmful effects of drugs and promoting collective efforts to build a drug-free society.

Police said educational institutions have since begun conducting their own awareness programmes, with police officers participating in outreach sessions to educate students about the dangers of narcotics.

So far in 2026, Pune Police have organised 104 awareness programmes across schools, colleges, and educational campuses to spread awareness about drug abuse and its consequences, reinforcing a strategy that combines law enforcement with prevention and rehabilitation.