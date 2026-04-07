Pune Police Pose As College Students To Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour, Bar In Viman Nagar; Liquor Worth ₹1.47 Lakh Seized, 7 People Booked

Police Pose As College Students To Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour, Bar In Viman Nagar; Liquor Worth ₹1.47 Lakh Seized, 7 People Booked | Sourced

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police busted an illegal hookah parlour and bar operating without a license at a hotel in Viman Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

In a cleverly planned operation, police personnel posed as college students to gain entry into the premises, which had strict access controls. Seven people have been booked in the case. The accused have been identified as Swapnil Shantaram Tambe (32), Amey Mukesh Ajmire (28), Navrang Vitthalrao Kolhe (28), Amitkumar Dayalji Goyal (26), Qamrul Islam Lashkar (26), Shivamkumar Shriramraj Yadav (23) and Mahroof Aftafuddin Alam (18).

According to officials, the team first conducted a recce after receiving information that the establishment was openly serving foreign liquor and operating a hookah parlour without the required permissions. Entry to the rooftop setup was tightly monitored, with visitors being screened before being allowed in.

To enter the premises, police approached a regular visitor and convinced him to help them gain entry. Posing as his guests, the officers were escorted through a rear entrance to the rooftop lounge operating under the name Atlantis Rooftop Lounge Hotel. The area had been covered with a shed above the fourth floor, where customers were found consuming foreign liquor and using hookahs.

The police team then carried out a raid and seized foreign liquor and hookah materials collectively worth ₹1.47 lakh.

Pandit Rejitwad, Senior Police Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said the accused have been booked after being caught red-handed operating the hookah bar illegally in the area. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation. Strict action will be taken against illegal operations, and the investigation will be conducted to identify whether more individuals are involved.