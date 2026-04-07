Pune: Teen Girl Married Off At 17, Assaulted For Over A Year; Six Arrested In Khed Tehsil | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A seventeen-year-old tribal girl was forced into a child marriage and repeatedly assaulted in the Charholi Khurd area of Khed Tehsil in Pune District.

The Alandi police have now booked six people under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (POCSO). Those charged include the girl’s husband, her parents, her in-laws, and her maternal uncle.

According to police reports, it was revealed that the illegal marriage took place in May 2024 when the girl was only 17 years and 2 months old.

Police said that her family members reportedly conspired to arrange the wedding despite knowing she was a minor. After moving into her in-laws’ house, her husband subjected her to ongoing sexual abuse for over a year.

A senior police official said, “The victim became pregnant due to the assault and recently gave birth to a baby girl. This discovery prompted us to take immediate action against the family members involved.”

The news has caused significant outrage throughout the Khed tehsil area.

Local authorities are currently investigating the case further to ensure all legal procedures are followed. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the serious issue of child marriage within the region. The police have promised strict action against all the accused individuals as the investigation continues.

A case has been registered at the Alandi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).