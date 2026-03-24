Pune: NGO Foils Child Marriage; Youth Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Minor | Representative Image

Pune: The child helpline NGO and police intervened to stop a child marriage, after which the girl's in-laws returned her home. However, the in-laws brought her home.

However, a young man, aware of her age, allegedly sexually assaulted her. Based on the girl's complaint, Baner police have arrested one accused.

The NGO 'Child Helpline' and police in Mumbai halted the arranged marriage of a 17-year-old minor girl after receiving information about it. The in-laws were aware of her age and that she was a minor but still continued with the marriage. Later, in November 2025, the young man's father took the girl to their home in Lonand, Satara district, where she stayed for two months.

The 'Child Helpline' received further information that the in-laws had taken the girl back despite opposing the child marriage four months earlier.

Activists from the NGO rescued her, revealing that she had suffered sexual assault while still a minor during a medical examination. She filed a complaint at the Baner Police Station, leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old man under the POCSO Act.

Chandra Sekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, told the Free Press Journal that they stopped the marriage after receiving information about the victim's age. However, since they are related and know each other, the accused have been booked, and the matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken.