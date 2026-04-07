Pune Commuters To Benefit As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Set For 10-Lane Expansion | IG/mumbai_ki_beauti_78

Pune: Travel between Mumbai and Pune is set to become faster and smoother, with plans to expand the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from 6 lanes to 10 lanes by 2029-30.

The proposed expansion comes as authorities respond to rising traffic and frequent congestion on one of the state’s busiest routes, especially during weekends and holidays. Officials believe that widening the expressway will help reduce bottlenecks and improve overall travel time for commuters.

The project, led by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, is expected to take around three years to complete. Work will be carried out in phases to ensure that traffic movement continues with minimal disruption during construction.

In addition to the expansion, a new 13-km link is set to open soon, which is expected to further improve speed and safety along the corridor.

The project will be funded through loans from financial institutions. To recover the costs, authorities are considering extending the toll collection period on the expressway.

At present, toll collection is scheduled to end in 2045. However, under the new proposal, it may be extended by another 15 years, taking it up to 2060.

While the extension could mean commuters pay toll for a longer period, officials say the benefits of reduced congestion and faster travel are likely to outweigh the additional cost.