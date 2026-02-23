Pune Police Felicitates Top PTP App Contributors For Reporting Traffic Violations - PHOTOS | Sourced

The Pune City Police Commissionerate honoured the top contributors under the ‘PTP’ (Public Traffic Police) app initiative for the month of January and awarded prize money of Rs 50,000 to the first winner.

The programme was organised by the Pune City Traffic Branch to recognise citizens who recorded the highest number of traffic violation complaints through the app and reported them to the traffic police.

The ‘PTP’ app was launched by the Pune Traffic Police in January to enable citizens to report traffic rule violations by motorists. Under this initiative, a reward scheme was announced jointly by the Police Control Room (PPCR) and the Pune Traffic Branch for the top five contributors who registered the maximum actionable complaints.

As per the scheme, the first prize included Rs 50,000 and a certificate, while the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes carried cash rewards of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.

The winners for January were announced in February and were felicitated at the hands of Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune City. A total of five winners were awarded during the ceremony. Additionally, three traffic police personnel who recorded the most effective enforcement actions through the PTP app were also honoured with commendation certificates by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

According to official information, so far 93,190 citizens have used the PTP app, resulting in 1,81,555 violations being reported. After verification, action was taken in 1,32,485 cases, leading to the recovery of fines amounting to Rs 3,83,37,900.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, speaking to the media, said, “We congratulate the participants for their active participation and fight against traffic violations. Our main focus is to take action against triple-seat riding, wrong-side driving and drink-and-drive cases. Additionally, action has been taken against modified Bullet silencers, and this drive will continue with stricter punishment.”

He added that chronic congestion hotspots have been identified and the department is working on them. “To ease commuting and make it faster, we have been working on solutions, and the results will be visible to the public in the coming days. The main objective of the PTP app is not to generate fines but to instil discipline among violators and ensure safer commuting on roads.”

Police urged citizens to download and actively use the PTP app and cooperate with traffic police by reporting violations to help maintain smooth traffic management in the city.