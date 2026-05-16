Pune Police Detain Three Youths, One Minor In Dive Ghat Bullet Silencer & Koyta Terror Case | Representational Image

Pune: Pune Police have detained three youths and a minor in connection with the alleged bullet silencer and koyta terror incident reported in the Dive Ghat area.

According to police, a case has been registered at Fursungi Police Station under Section 4(25) of the Arms Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

About The Incident…

The accused have been identified as Yash Laxman Kute (20), Vedant Pramod Kuthe (20) and Prem Prasad Navale (20), all residents of Avhalwadi in Wagholi, Pune. One juvenile has also been taken into custody in the case.

Senior Police Inspector Amol More of Fursungi Police Station said further legal action is underway. Police took the accused to the spot for investigation and are collecting more information related to the incident.

‘Strict Action Being Carried Out’

Police said strict action and counselling are being carried out to prevent such acts that create fear and disturb public peace.

The case came to light after panic spread near Dive Ghat on Wednesday at midnight, when nearly 80 to 100 Bullet riders allegedly created chaos by riding recklessly and using modified silencers that produced loud, explosive sounds.

‘Loud Noise Created Fear’

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when a large group of bikers gathered at Dive Ghat and revved their motorcycles, disturbing residents in the area. Locals claimed the loud noise created fear and tension late at night.

Videos of the incident recorded by eyewitnesses later surfaced on social media. Residents also alleged that one youth was seen carrying a sharp weapon during the chaos, raising safety concerns in the area.