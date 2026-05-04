Pune Video: 'Koyta Gang' Fear Grips Dhanori, Vishrantwadi; Vehicle Vandalism Reported | Sourced

A growing sense of fear has gripped residents of the Dhanori and Vishrantwadi areas in Pune after repeated incidents of young boys vandalising vehicles with koytas (machetes) at night.

Recently, a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) has been registered under Section 174 of the Indian Civil Security Code. As per the complaint, the victim, a resident of Sai Vishwa Society, alleged that unknown individuals damaged the rear glass of his car. While the attack caused significant damage to the vehicle, no injuries were reported. Police confirmed that the accused persons remain unidentified at this stage.

Officials stated that since the offence falls under the non-cognisable category, immediate arrest or direct police action is limited without court approval. The complainant has been informed about the legal procedure and the option to approach the appropriate court for further action, if required. A diary entry has been made, and preliminary details of the incident have been recorded. Further investigation will proceed based on court directions.

Meanwhile, residents have highlighted multiple incidents of late-night vandalism and intimidation allegedly carried out by groups of minors and young men. These groups, often referred to as the “Koyta Gang,” are not considered an organised criminal syndicate but rather loosely connected individuals who use weapons like sickles to create fear and assert dominance in local areas.

Residents claim that beyond property damage, these groups have also been involved in threatening small shopkeepers and engaging in violent behaviour over minor disputes. The continued incidents have raised concerns not only about local safety but also about the broader law and order situation in Pune.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, social activist Sachin Bhosale expressed strong concern over the situation. He stated that such repeated incidents have led to an atmosphere of fear among citizens, particularly affecting families, senior citizens, and small business owners. He urged the police to take strict and immediate action against those responsible and called for increased night patrolling in sensitive areas like Dhanori and Vishrantwadi.

Nishikant Yadav, a Dhanori resident, said, “We are scared to step out at night. Groups of youths carrying koytas are roaming freely, and there is no sense of safety in our own area.”

Kailas Gondhale, another resident, added, “Such incidents are increasing day by day. Strict police action is necessary, otherwise the situation may go out of control.”