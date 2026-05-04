Pune: MSRTC Begins ₹2 Surcharge To Improve Cleanliness In Buses, Depots | File Photo

In an effort to enhance cleanliness across bus depots and state transport buses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started charging a nominal ₹2 sanitation fee on every ticket from April 15.

Arun Siya, Pune Divisional Controller, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the initiative is being implemented across the entire division. The additional charge will be applicable to almost all passengers. Notably, even senior citizens above 75 years who usually travel free will be required to pay this ₹2 surcharge, as it is treated separately from the ticket fare. However, students have been exempted from this fee, Siya confirmed.

Siya said that the collected funds will be used solely for maintaining hygiene at all ST stands situated in 14 talukas. Under a new system, a private agency will be appointed through a tender process to handle sanitation duties. This includes cleaning bus stations at regular intervals of every four hours and ensuring that buses are cleaned before each trip.

Previously, maintenance responsibilities at some locations were handled by different groups, such as local workers and organisations like Sulabh International. With the new centralised approach, MSRTC aims to standardise cleanliness across all its facilities.

Siya added that the Pune division records approximately 2 lakh passengers per day. “Providing them with clean stands and hygienic facilities is our priority. The old tenders will now be cancelled and responsibility will be given to a new contractor.”

Furthermore, passengers will no longer have to pay for the use of washrooms at ST stands, as these will now be free. Under the new initiative, the ₹2 charge will be applicable, and the contractor will be solely responsible for maintaining cleanliness and a hygienic environment at bus stops across the division.