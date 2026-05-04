Angels Of Pune: NGO SAAHAS Offers Free Medical Care, Gaushala Support And Rescue For Stray Animals | Sourced

Pune: What began with the rescue of a single dog has today grown into a lifeline for over 131 animals in Pune. SAAHAS, a non-profit organisation founded in 2019 by Geetanjali, works at the ground level to rescue, treat and rehabilitate stray and abandoned animals across the city.

The turning point came when Geetanjali rescued an injured stray dog, now her pet Sheru. That experience exposed her to the harsh reality faced by animals on the streets.

“The first rescue was Sheru, my dog, who now lives with my mother. That experience changed everything for me,” she said. “It made me realise the pain animals go through and how helpless they are without human intervention. That was the moment something shifted inside me.”

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As she began helping more animals, she realised that the system meant to support them was deeply lacking. There were no proper ambulance services, limited veterinary access and very little awareness among people.

“When I started seeing how broken the veterinary system was, especially for strays, emotion turned into action,” she said. “There are funds, but they don’t always reach the animals. There aren’t enough qualified vets in the government system. I realised someone had to step in.”

That thought led to the formation of SAAHAS in 2019. The organisation focuses on rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and awareness. It provides free medical care to stray animals, including dogs, cats, cows, calves and even birds. From emergency rescues to long-term care, the aim is to give every animal a fair chance at survival.

Apart from major injuries, the team also treats common but serious issues that often go ignored, such as tick infestations, skin infections and untreated wounds in stray dogs. Regular treatment for such conditions helps improve the overall health and quality of life of animals living on the streets.

Th also highlighted a harsh reality that many do not see. In several cases, when stray animals die, especially dogs, there is no one to claim their bodies or arrange for proper burial. Many are left unattended on the streets. SAAHAS steps in during such situations as well, ensuring dignity even in death.

Today, SAAHAS cares for 131 animals and runs largely with the help of volunteers. Local supporters assist in feeding, cleaning and basic healthcare, while students also join through internships to support the cause.

A part of SAAHAS’s work is its gaushala, a shelter for cows. The organisation rescues cows that are at risk of being slaughtered or those abandoned after they stop producing milk. Many of these animals are often neglected or treated poorly. At the shelter, they receive care, food and a safe environment to live.

Along with shelter and rescue work, SAAHAS also runs veterinary OPD services and carries out medical treatments and procedures for injured and sick animals. The focus is not just on saving animals, but ensuring they receive proper and timely healthcare.

Geetanjali also pointed out several common misconceptions about stray animals. Many people believe that stray animals are dangerous by nature, do not have emotions, or that feeding them creates problems. There is also a fear that all stray animals carry rabies or that they cannot become good pets if adopted. She stresses that these beliefs are not true and often lead to neglect and mistreatment.

Spreading awareness remains one of the organisation’s biggest goals. Geetanjali believes that many people are still unaware of animal welfare laws and the importance of coexisting with stray animals.

“People need to understand the laws. Feeding animals is not wrong, and stray animals are a part of India. We need to accept that,” she said. “The government needs to focus more on education, prevention and sterilisation, not just rescue and treatment.”

Looking ahead, SAAHAS aims to expand its work beyond Pune into more cities and villages. The goal is to improve veterinary access, build better shelters and create awareness at a larger scale.

For Geetanjali, the mission remains rooted in a simple idea: to ensure that no animal is left helpless on the streets. What started with one rescue has now become a growing movement for animal care and compassion.