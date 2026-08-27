Pune Police Destroy Narcotics Worth ₹4.11 Crore In Disposal Drive | Sourced

Pune: In a major step towards the Centre’s Drug-Free India campaign, the Pune City Police Crime Branch has legally disposed of 455.845946 kg of seized narcotic substances worth ₹4.11 crore from 123 NDPS cases registered across 23 police stations in the city.

The disposal was carried out on Aug 25 at a government-authorised facility in Ranjangaon MIDC, Shirur taluka, with the approval and supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee. The process was conducted in the presence of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pune City.

The seized substances included 425.472823 kg of ganja, 200 grams of OG Kush ganja, 1.157286 kg of MD, 127.5 grams of methamphetamine, 65.5 grams of heroin, 4.4 grams of brown sugar, 2.34 grams of “gard” powder, 100.87 grams of charas, 65.08 grams of hashish oil and 24.8472 kg of opium/poppy straw.

Police also disposed of 10 mg Netrazepam tablets, 0.5 mg Alprazolam tablets and cannabis-mixed tablets seized in various NDPS cases.

According to police, the total value of the destroyed contraband was assessed at ₹4,11,91,765. The action was undertaken after completing the prescribed legal procedures and obtaining permission from the Drug Disposal Committee.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejaswi Satpute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Hasan Ghafoor and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch-3, Shankar Khatke.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad-1 of the Pune Crime Branch, led by Senior Police Inspectors Trupti Sonawane and Jeevan Mane, along with other officers and personnel, carried out the disposal process.