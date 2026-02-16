Pune Police Bust Inter-State MD Drug Racket Linked To Gift Shop; Narcotics Worth ₹4.27 Crore Seized | Sourced

Pune Police have dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate operating between Maharashtra and Rajasthan, seizing 1.960 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) and related assets valued at Rs 4.27 crore. Regarding the illegal network, six accused have been arrested. Police have exposed a well-organised supply chain linking Rajasthan-based suppliers to a gift shop and local distributors in Pune.





How did the initial investigation start?



On February 3, 2026, at around 4.35 am, a Kharadi Police team intercepted two men near the EON Phase 2 back gate. The duo was caught transporting 27 grams of mephedrone in a white Swift car along with drug-related material worth Rs 12.41 lakh. Regarding this matter, a case has been registered at Kharadi Police Station under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.



The arrested accused were identified as Motisingh Shravan Singh Rajpurohit (28), a shop owner, and Harish Sujana Ramdevasi (22), a mobile shop operator, both residents of Wagholi, Pune.

Uncovering the supply chain



During the custodial interrogation of Moti Singh and Harish, the police found that both accused were originally from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and had been actively involved in MD trafficking for over a year in the city. They revealed that the drugs were sourced from contacts in Rajasthan and distributed across Pune. Under the guidance of senior officers, multiple teams were formed to trace the entire network.



Arrest of the courier and cash trail



On February 7, 2026, acting on specific intelligence, police laid a trap in Wagholi and arrested Yogesh alias Manish Baburam Bishnoi (30), a resident of Lohawat tehsil, Jodhpur district. He had arrived from Rajasthan to deliver the MD. From his possession, police seized 151 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 30.20 lakh, along with a mobile phone. Further questioning revealed the involvement of his cousin, Sachin alias SK Ramesh Kumar Bishnoi (20), who assisted in drug distribution in Pune. He was arrested from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area, and police recovered Rs 4.65 lakh in cash and an Apple mobile phone valued at Rs. 40,000, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.





Link to local distributor



Sachin Bishnoi disclosed that a significant quantity of MD had been sold to Amit Sunil Ghule (40), a resident of Manjari Budruk, Pune. Acting swiftly, police intercepted Ghule along with his Fortuner SUV. A search led to the seizure of 398 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 79.60 lakh and two mobile phones. Ghule was taken into custody, further tightening the net around the local distribution chain.



Rajasthan Raids: How the source exposed



With approval from senior police officers, five specialised teams comprising officers from Kharadi, Wagholi, Viman Nagar Police Stations, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell were dispatched to Rajasthan on February 9, 2026.



On February 11, police arrested the alleged main supplier, Ratanlal Krishnaram Jat (20), from Balotra district. A massive haul of 1,384 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 2.76 crore was seized from him, confirming his role as a key distributor supplying drugs to Maharashtra.



During the same operation, police also apprehended absconding accused Ramkaran Jat alias Chaudhary alias Siyag from Jodhpur district on February 12, 2026.





Busting the connection, Pune Police recovered a total of 1.960 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 3.92 crore, Vehicles, mobile phones, and other material worth Rs 35.09 lakh



The total value of seized contraband and assets stands at Rs 4.27 crore.



Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to the media, said that in Pune, the accused were operating from a gift shop situated in Kharadi. So far, six accused have been arrested, including five from Rajasthan. The team was dispatched to Rajasthan with the arrested accused to arrest the main accused from the said place.



The main source of the drug was from Rajasthan; however, where the drug was manufactured is part of the investigation. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.



Somay Mundey, DCP (Zone 7), highlighted that a well-planned network of illegal narcotics has been busted. The matter is under investigation.