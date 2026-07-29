Pune Police Bust Illegal Bodybuilding Drug Racket, 5 Arrested; 50 Mephentermine Injections Seized In Major Crackdown | IANS & File photo

Pune: Pune Police have exposed an alleged illegal network that was endangering the lives of young people in the name of fitness and bodybuilding. Acting on specific information, police arrested five individuals and seized 50 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP (MEPHIVAN), allegedly being used for bodybuilding and intoxication purposes.

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According to police, the operation was conducted at around 11:20 p.m. on July 24 on a public road near Anand Darbar on Katraj-Dattanagar Road. During the investigation, it was found that the accused were allegedly selling the injections illegally without possessing a valid drug licence or the required medical and pharmaceutical qualifications.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Atharva Indrajit Shinde (24), Avinash Shiva Balungi (22), Pradeep Jitendra Humbre (26), Piyush Ganesh Bharam (26), and Laxman Parmeshwar Mane (36).

Police officials stated that Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a prescription medicine that should only be administered under the advice and supervision of a qualified medical practitioner. The use of such injections without proper medical consultation can result in serious health complications. Investigators alleged that the accused were preparing to sell the injections illegally to individuals seeking enhanced physical performance, muscle growth, or intoxication.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the law. Authorities are now investigating the source of the injections, the possibility of a larger supply chain operating behind the racket, and the identities of the intended buyers.

Police officials said strict action would continue against individuals involved in the illegal sale and distribution of restricted or controlled drugs, particularly those exploiting the growing fitness and bodybuilding culture among the youth.

In bodybuilding, injections typically refer to the use of performance-enhancing substances, like anabolic steroids, human growth hormone (HGH), peptides, or site-enhancement oils to speed up muscle growth or change body shape. These methods carry severe medical risks and are often illegal or banned in competitive sports.

Some athletes, bodybuilders and others misuse these drugs in an attempt to enhance performance and/or improve their physical appearance.

Misuse of anabolic steroids can cause a variety of side effects ranging from mild to harmful or even life-threatening. Most side effects are reversible if you stop taking the drugs, but others may be permanent.

Nonprescription doses are often 10 to 100 times higher than the doses healthcare providers prescribe to treat medical conditions. This is why the side effects are usually more severe than the side effects of prescribed anabolic steroid use.

Potential complications include high blood pressure, blood clots, heart-related ailments such as heart attacks, stroke, and liver damage. Non-prescription doses are often significantly higher than medically recommended levels, increasing the likelihood of serious and life-threatening health consequences.

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