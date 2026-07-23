Pune Police Book 4 PG Operators In Chandan Nagar For Failing To Verify Tenants | Canva AI

The Chandan Nagar Police have initiated legal action against four paying guest (PG) operators for failing to submit tenant details to the police, warning that strict action will continue against those compromising public safety.

According to the police, the action was taken on July 21 after it was found that several PG operators had rented out rooms without informing the Chandan Nagar Police Station about their occupants. The operators allegedly ignored an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Pune City, on July 3, 2026, mandating all PG owners and operators to furnish details of their tenants to the police.

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Based on the violations, four PG owners/operators have been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for knowingly disobeying a lawful order issued by a public servant.

Police officials said the tenant verification process is an important security measure, particularly in a city like Pune, which has a large population of students, working professionals, and migrants. The verification helps law enforcement maintain records of occupants and strengthens crime prevention efforts.

The police have appealed to all PG owners, landlords, and accommodation providers to immediately submit details of their tenants to the local police station and comply with the verification guidelines. They warned that failure to do so would invite legal action.

The operation was carried out by the Special Branch, the Chandan Nagar Police's confidential squad, and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers.