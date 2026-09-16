Pune Police Book 2 Homeowners For Renting Out Flats To Yemeni Nationals Without Valid Documents In Kondhwa | Canva AI

Pune: Two landlords have been booked by Kondhwa police for allegedly renting out their flats to Yemeni nationals for several years without informing the police or ensuring that the required documents were in place, despite restrictions imposed on the foreign nationals by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRO).

According to police, the Yemeni nationals had been staying in the rented premises for nearly seven to eight years. Their passports had expired, and the FRO had issued restriction orders against them. The passports have since been deposited with the authorities.

The cases were registered against the two landlords for allegedly failing to disclose information about the foreign nationals residing in their properties and violating police directions.

In the first case, police booked Khan Faheema Jabbar, 55, a resident of Ghorpade Peth, for allegedly renting out her flat to a Yemeni family without informing the police authorities.

In the second case, Jabbar A Sattar Khan, 62, also a resident of Ghorpade Peth, was booked for allegedly renting out his flat to another Yemeni family without notifying the police.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas of Kondhwa police station said the FRO had initiated deportation proceedings against the Yemeni nationals.

“Further action is being taken in coordination with the FRO,” Khetmalas said.

Police said the investigation is underway to ascertain whether the landlords were aware of the restrictions imposed on the foreign nationals when they rented out their properties.