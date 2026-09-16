Pune: MSRTC Bus Carrying Schoolchildren Overturns At Supe Ghat; 4 Injured, Sunetra Pawar Checks On Students | Sourced

Pune: Four schoolchildren were injured after an MSRTC bus carrying students overturned at Supe Ghat in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The bus reportedly developed a technical problem while climbing the ghat and began rolling backwards before overturning. The accident took place around 7.30 am at the first turn of Supe Ghat. The bus was travelling from Patas towards Supe and was carrying students from Kusegaon, Padvi and nearby areas.

The injured students were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two of them were later referred to a hospital at Loni Kalbhor. The remaining students were reported safe and were taken home with their families. An official from the Pune Rural Police Force said four students were injured in the accident. The official said the other children travelling on the bus were safe.

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Bus reportedly rolled backwards on ghat

According to the police, the bus was travelling uphill when it could not move further due to a technical problem. It then started rolling backwards and overturned.

The exact mechanical cause of the accident is yet to be established.

Local media reports said the bus was carrying around 60 to 70 students. The police version put the number of passengers at more than 30, most of them students.

The children were reportedly students of Vidya Pratishthan English Medium School.

According to local media reports, the bus went off the roadside at the turn before overturning. The absence of a protective barrier at the spot has also raised concerns.

Four students injured

Four students suffered injuries in the accident.

Two students with minor injuries were initially treated at a nearby hospital. Two others were referred to a hospital at Loni Kalbhor for further treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke to officials about the condition of the injured children.

In a video conversation with people at the hospital, Pawar can be heard asking about the students’ condition and the nature of their injuries.

She repeatedly asked whether the other children were safe and sought details about the treatment being given to the injured students.

Pawar also asked about the injuries suffered by the children. Officials informed her that the students had suffered blunt-force trauma and internal bruising.

She told the officials that she would speak to the concerned people and asked them not to worry.

Officials said Pawar directed the local administration and police to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured students.

Parents question bus safety checks

The accident has also raised questions about the safety checks carried out on MSRTC buses carrying schoolchildren.

Parents have sought details of the mechanical inspections carried out on the bus. They have raised questions about checks of the brakes, engine, tyres and horn.

They have also demanded that daily safety-check records for buses transporting schoolchildren be maintained and made available.

The accident has renewed concerns about the safety of schoolchildren travelling through ghat sections, where a mechanical failure can quickly turn dangerous.

Demand for safety barrier at Supe Ghat

Parents have also raised concerns about the road infrastructure at the accident spot.

According to local media reports, there was no protective railing or crash barrier at the turn where the bus went off the roadside.

They have demanded that a proper safety barrier be installed at the location to prevent vehicles from going down the roadside in similar incidents.

The demand comes after the bus overturned while carrying a large group of schoolchildren.

Yugendra Pawar visits accident site

According to local media reports, Yugendra Pawar, treasurer of Vidya Pratishthan, visited the accident site after the incident. He also met the injured students and their families.

The focus is now on the condition of the four injured students and the investigation into why the MSRTC bus developed the problem while climbing the ghat.

The exact cause of the technical failure and whether the bus had undergone all mandatory safety checks will be important points in the further inquiry.