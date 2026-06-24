Pune Police: 2,000+ Calls, Café Meeting & Lohagad Fort Recon Reveal Alleged Murder Plot Against Ketan Agrawal | Video | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Rural Police investigating the murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal have claimed that the alleged conspiracy to kill him may have originated during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31, officials said on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ketan Agrawal and accused Siya Goyal had visited the fort together on May 31, where she allegedly first conceived the idea of killing him after observing him sitting near the edge of the structure.

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Police further claim that an initial attempt to execute the alleged plan was made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. However, after the attempt allegedly failed, she raised an alarm about spotting a snake and later claimed that he had fallen accidentally during the panic.

The Police also claimed that the duo remained in constant contact over several months and allegedly exchanged over 2,000 phone calls. Officials further said that prior to the incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe where they discussed the plan and identified possible locations on the fort from where the victim could be pushed.

Investigators have also claimed that Siya Goyal did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal and conspired with her friend Chetan Chaudhary to eliminate him. The probe further suggests that both accused first met at a Diwali party last year and later developed a close friendship.

The police suspect that Siya allegedly wanted more time for herself and was unwilling to proceed with the marriage despite pressure from her family. Police further claimed that although Siya had grown close to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and liked him, she was also not prepared to marry him at present. Investigators suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan Agrawal while continuing her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close. Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

According to the probe, Ketan and Siya had visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, during which Siya allegedly first thought about killing him after seeing him seated near the edge of the fort. Police also suspect that an earlier attempt to kill Ketan was allegedly made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push him off the fort. When the alleged attempt failed, she allegedly shouted about spotting a snake and later claimed the push was accidental.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)