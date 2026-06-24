Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Bibwewadi Home Wears Deserted Look; Family Remains Out Of Sight | Sourced

Siya Goyal's Bibwewadi house wore a deserted look on Wednesday after her arrest in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. According to reports, the sprawling mansion was padlocked, and none of her family members was seen at the residence. In fact, no member of her family has come forward to speak to the media, even as Agarwal's parents have levelled serious allegations against them.

Goyal (20) was arrested on Tuesday on charges of pushing her fiancé, Agarwal (26), to his death from Lohagad Fort with the help of her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22). The duo has been remanded to police custody till June 29 by a Magistrate Court in Pune.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the police, Goyal and Agarwal had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18. Earlier, Goyal stated that Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. However, subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions. Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Goyal had a friend named Chaudhary. “The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired and pushed Agarwal from the fort, causing him to fall to his death,” the police added.

Meanwhile, Agarwal’s father, Vishal, said that if Goyal did not want to marry his son, she could have simply refused, and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing, and the loss of his son. He has demanded that the case be fast-tracked and that the accused be given the strictest punishment.